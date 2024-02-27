Dutch Drug Kingpin Gets Life In Prison
Amsterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Dutch drug kingpin Ridouan Taghi received a life sentence on Tuesday in one of the Netherlands' biggest trials, for a series of murders by his gang that shocked the country.
Taghi, 46, is the alleged mastermind of the Amsterdam-based group called the "Mocro-maffia" that is thought to be one of the Netherlands's largest cocaine distributors.
Security around the trial has been extremely tight with judges and prosecutors asking not to be identified. At least three people directly connected to the mega six-year trial have been assassinated.
"We are sentencing all 17 suspects. Ridouan Taghi gets life in prison," said a judge at the Amsterdam District Court.
"As suspects, you had to wait a long time for your sentencing, but that's also true for the next-of-kin of victims," added the judge, whose face was not shown on a television feed.
Sixteen other suspects were handed sentences ranging between life and one year and nine months.
Taghi's sentence can be reviewed after 25 years, but it did not mean he was automatically eligible for parole, public prosecutors told AFP. Taghi was not present in the courtroom.
Once the Netherlands' most-wanted fugitive, Taghi was arrested in Dubai in 2019.
Despite being held at an ultra-secure prison, prosecutors say he continued pulling the strings, sending secret messages to henchmen on the outside.
Commentators say the "Marengo" trial, named after a judicial codeword for the operation that saw Taghi charged with 16 others, is unprecedented for the Netherlands.
