Dutch Education Minister Previously Accused Of Improper Behavior Resigns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 11:30 PM

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Dutch Minister for Primary and Secondary education Dennis Wiersma, who has been accused of bullying and improper behavior, announced his resignation on Thursday, saying that it was "unavoidable."

"It pains me to announce that I am stepping down as Minister of Education. It was not an easy decision, but for me it is, unfortunately, an unavoidable consequence of the days that have passed," Wiersma wrote on social media.

He admitted that he had been sometimes too harsh when talking to people, including his colleagues.

Earlier in the day, local media reported that two people filed complaints against him, claiming "verbal and physical intimidation" on his part, but did not provide further details.

It was not the first time Wiersma had been accused of improper behavior toward his employees, Dutch media reported, adding that he had apologized and promised to improve several times.

