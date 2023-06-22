Open Menu

Dutch Education Ministry Official Accused Of Improper Behavior - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Dutch Minister for Primary and Secondary education Dennis Wiersma has been accused again of intimidation and improper behavior, local media reported on Thursday.

Two people filed complaints against him with the Dutch Education Ministry, Dutch broadcaster NOS said. Both had reportedly participated in a symposium, which took place in the town of Bussum on Monday and which Wiersma also attended.

The victims claimed "verbal and physical intimidation" on his part, but did not provide any further details, the report said.

Wiersma intends to enter into dialogue with those people, the broadcaster reported.

"I am fully involved in the process. If something bothers those people, I hope they will tell me," he was quoted as saying.

It was not the first time Wiersma had been accused of improper behavior toward his employees, NOS reported, adding that he had apologized and promised to improve several times.

