Dutch Embassy Confirms Parliamentary Delegation Canceled Visit to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The Dutch Embassy to Moscow confirmed that the Netherlands' parliamentary delegation had canceled its February visit to Russia after a lawmaker was denied entry.

"We can confirm media reports that today the Netherlands permanent subcommittee on international affairs decided to cancel the scheduled visit due to the fact that MP [Sjoerd] Sjoerdsma will not have access to Russia," the embassy said.

The Algemeen Dagblad newspaper reported earlier that the Netherlands had canceled the visit by a Dutch parliamentary delegation to Russia, scheduled for February, after a lawmaker was denied entry. It said Sjoerdsma, from the Democrats 66 party, had been blacklisted by Moscow, adding that Russia had not disclosed the reason for the ban.