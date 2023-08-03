Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023 | 10:38 PM

Dutch Embassy in Niger Closed to Public Following Coup

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The Dutch Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that its embassy in Niger's capital Niamey was closed to public until further notice, days after the military ousted the Nigerien president and seized power in the western African country.

"The Niger embassy is currently closed to the public because of the ongoing situation in Niger," it said on social media.

Ambassador Paul Tholen has stayed behind together with a small team of diplomats to continue the embassy's tasks where possible and provide consular assistance to Dutch citizens who cannot or do not want to leave.

Nineteen Dutch nationals were airlifted from the former French colony by Wednesday. The ministry said that most of the Dutch who wanted to go home made use of evacuation flights to France and allied countries.

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum was toppled over the weekend by his own guard, whose commander, Abdourahmane Tchiani, was named the country's new leader. The president's office said initially that Tchiani did not have the army's backing but its command soon sided with the rebel general.

