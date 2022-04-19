UrduPoint.com

Dutch Embassy Resumes Work In Lviv - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Dutch Embassy Resumes Work in Lviv - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The Dutch Embassy has resumed operations in Ukraine, with diplomats working from Lviv, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Dutch ambassador and a small number of embassy staff returned to Ukraine on 16 April. The diplomats will work from Lviv for the time being... Returning first to Lviv in western Ukraine with a small number of staff will allow the embassy to make a good assessment of the security situation on the ground," the statement said.

The ministry added that the consular department of the embassy in Ukraine remains closed.

In early March, many foreign embassies were evacuated from Kiev over security concerns.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions. 

