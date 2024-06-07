Open Menu

Dutch Exit Poll: Green/left Group Edges Out Wilders In EU Vote

Published June 07, 2024 | 02:00 AM

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Former European Commissioner Frans Timmermans has edged out far-right leader Geert Wilders in the Dutch European elections, according to an exit poll published Thursday.

The Green/Labour alliance of Timmermans was poised to gain eight seats in Thursday's election, ahead of Wilders and his PVV Freedom Party with seven, the preliminary exit poll by national broadcaster NOS projected.

The Netherlands will hold 31 of 720 seats in the new European Parliament and was the first country to vote in marathon elections that wrap up on Sunday.

As for the rest of Europe, the final results for the Netherlands will be available on Sunday evening.

The European elections have taken a back seat in the country, which is still coming to terms with the shock victory of Wilders and his PVV in a national vote in November.

Six months of difficult negotiations followed to form a coalition between four right-wing parties, with a deal finally struck for a government promising the "toughest immigration policy ever" in the country.

