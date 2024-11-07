Open Menu

Dutch Extradite Mother Of Premature Baby Smuggled From France

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 10:28 PM

A mother who smuggled her premature baby from a Paris hospital to the Netherlands was Thursday handed over to French authorities, Dutch prosecutors said

Born eight weeks premature, the child and his parents were found by Amsterdam police almost two weeks ago after a massive international search operation.

"The woman in question was extradited this afternoon," public prosecutor spokesman Franklin Wattimena told AFP.

He said the 25-year-old mother of the baby, only known as Santiago, left on a flight from Schiphol airport at around 2:00 pm (1300 GMT).

The baby's 23-year-old father "remains in custody" in the Netherlands, Wattimena said.

French authorities issued a kidnapping alert and European arrest warrants for the couple after they took Santiago, who needed constant medical care, from a hospital in a Paris suburb.

Belgian authorities have also been involved in the search as Santiago's parents are thought to have fled from France to Belgium before reaching the Netherlands.

