Dutch Extradite Mother Of Premature Baby Smuggled From France
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 10:28 PM
A mother who smuggled her premature baby from a Paris hospital to the Netherlands was Thursday handed over to French authorities, Dutch prosecutors said
Amsterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A mother who smuggled her premature baby from a Paris hospital to the Netherlands was Thursday handed over to French authorities, Dutch prosecutors said.
Born eight weeks premature, the child and his parents were found by Amsterdam police almost two weeks ago after a massive international search operation.
"The woman in question was extradited this afternoon," public prosecutor spokesman Franklin Wattimena told AFP.
He said the 25-year-old mother of the baby, only known as Santiago, left on a flight from Schiphol airport at around 2:00 pm (1300 GMT).
The baby's 23-year-old father "remains in custody" in the Netherlands, Wattimena said.
French authorities issued a kidnapping alert and European arrest warrants for the couple after they took Santiago, who needed constant medical care, from a hospital in a Paris suburb.
Belgian authorities have also been involved in the search as Santiago's parents are thought to have fled from France to Belgium before reaching the Netherlands.
jhe/ach
Recent Stories
Toll from Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to four: official
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi grieves over loss of security p ..
Equities rise as traders weigh Trump 2.0, rate cut prospects
CIIE: Foreign firms confident in China's open business environment, industry cha ..
Germany's Scholz pressed to call vote after coalition collapse
Senate Standing Committee on Interior, chaired by Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman o ..
SCCI calls for abolishment of Saturday’s holiday in government offices
Planning minister, Chinese envoy discuss bilateral ties, CPEC progress
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking directions to fix sugarcane price
IHC remands back PTI founder's acquittal plea to accountability court
ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence showcasing sustainability
Acting President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 5 terrorists in ..
More Stories From World
-
Toll from Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to four: official5 minutes ago
-
Equities rise as traders weigh Trump 2.0, rate cut prospects59 seconds ago
-
CIIE: Foreign firms confident in China's open business environment, industry chain advantages1 minute ago
-
Germany's Scholz pressed to call vote after coalition collapse1 minute ago
-
Multi-role stealth fighter J-35A to make debut at 15th China Airshow1 hour ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 12 dead in Israel strike in north60 minutes ago
-
German crisis could be 'blessing in disguise' for Europe1 hour ago
-
US Fed rate cut plans likely unchanged by Trump victory1 hour ago
-
2024 'virtually certain' to be hottest year on record: EU monitor3 hours ago
-
Eighth batch of Palestinian students departs for Pakistan3 hours ago
-
France sees 'window' to end Gaza, Lebanon wars after Trump win3 hours ago
-
NATO plays North Korea card in pitch to Trump on Ukraine4 hours ago