Dutch F-35 Fighter Jets Arrive in Poland for NATO Mission - NATO Air Command

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Three of eight Dutch F-35 fighter jets arrived in Poland to participate in the NATO Enhanced Air Policing mission on Friday, NATO Air Command said.

"@Kon_Luchtmacht (the Royal Netherlands Air Force) just landed three F-35s at Malbork Air Base in Poland, in total there will be eight 5th gen fighter jets, ready to support in the #NATO enhanced Air Policing mission," the air command tweeted.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak confirmed the arrival of the fighters, saying that they would support the Polish army in protecting the sky. He also recalled that Poland had bought the fighters from the United States, adding that Polish pilots would soon have a chance to fly the modern aircraft.

The Enhanced Air Policing mission introduced in 2014 includes joint air patrolling exercises of NATO members with the goal of demonstrating "the collective resolve" and "the defensive nature" of the alliance.

NATO has been boosting its eastern flank along the borders with Russia and Belarus since late 2021 by dispatching additional troops. In response to Moscow launching a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, NATO has further reinforced the flank by sending more ships, planes and ground troops to the region and putting them on high alert.