Open Menu

Dutch Far-right Activist's Holy Quran Desecration Spurs Outrage, Concerns

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 19, 2023 | 02:49 PM

Dutch far-right activist's Holy Quran desecration spurs outrage, concerns

This act of sacrilege has not only enraged numerous counter-protesters but has also ignited concerns about the potential for heightened tensions.

AMSTERDAM: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2023) In a deeply disturbing incident sparking widespread outrage, a Dutch far-right activist defiled the Holy Quran during a protest outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague on Friday.

This act of sacrilege has not only enraged numerous counter-protesters but has also ignited concerns about the potential for heightened tensions.

Edwin Wagensveld, leader of the Dutch branch of the far-right group Pegida, conducted this provocative act, causing damage to a copy of the Holy Quran. Accompanied by two others, his actions have been widely condemned.

Despite the Dutch government's prior disapproval of the demonstration, it asserted its lack of legal authority to prevent the event from taking place.

The Turkish embassy area was cordoned off by the police during the event. Roughly fifty counter-protesters also gathered, expressing their opposition to the demonstration.

It is worth noting that Geert Wilders, head of the far-right PVV party, expressed his support for the Pegida demonstration through an online message, introducing a political dimension to the incident and drawing attention to the contentious issue of far-right extremism in the Netherlands.

This occurrence is not an isolated event within Europe. Similar acts against the Quran have transpired in other European nations recently. For instance, in late July, two individuals set fire to a copy of the Quran in front of the Swedish parliament, and Denmark has also witnessed similar incidents earlier this year.

Such demonstrations have sparked not only anger but have also led to disturbances in various Muslim countries. Responding to the global backlash and volatile reactions in the Muslim world towards Quran desecrations, Sweden's intelligence agency recently raised its terror alert level to four on a five-point scale. This underscores the growing concern regarding the potential security repercussions of such actions.

As international condemnation continues, the Dutch government confronts mounting pressure to address the surge of far-right extremism and devise strategies to avert future incidents.

The episode in The Hague underscores the intricate challenge of maintaining a balance between free speech and the obligation to preserve social cohesion and prevent the escalation of religious and ethnic tensions.

Related Topics

Fire Protest World Police Condemnation Europe Parliament Alert The Hague Sweden Netherlands Denmark July Muslim Event From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

US beats Greece on Day 2 of International Basketba ..

US beats Greece on Day 2 of International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi

6 minutes ago
 113 Emirati investment projects in Ethiopia, and t ..

113 Emirati investment projects in Ethiopia, and trade exchange exceeds $6bn: UA ..

21 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah Rul ..

Ajman Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah Ruler, Sharjah Deputy Ruler on Sa ..

36 minutes ago
 President Alvi approves official secrets, Pakistan ..

President Alvi approves official secrets, Pakistan Army Act amendments

1 hour ago
 ECP defends fresh delimitations amid political bac ..

ECP defends fresh delimitations amid political backlash

1 hour ago
 Interim PM Kakar reshuffles senior bureaucracy fol ..

Interim PM Kakar reshuffles senior bureaucracy following caretaker cabinet swear ..

2 hours ago
Canada wildfires prompt evacuations in Yellowknife ..

Canada wildfires prompt evacuations in Yellowknife, British Columbia

2 hours ago
 Sutlej river faces imminent severe flooding, villa ..

Sutlej river faces imminent severe flooding, villages and crops at risk

2 hours ago
 Mir Ali Mardan Domki sworn in as Balochistan caret ..

Mir Ali Mardan Domki sworn in as Balochistan caretaker CM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador to Indonesia meets President of Eas ..

UAE Ambassador to Indonesia meets President of East Timor

15 hours ago

More Stories From World