Dutch Far-right Chief Wilders Guilty Of 'group Insult' Against Moroccans: Appeals Court

Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:16 PM

Dutch far-right chief Wilders guilty of 'group insult' against Moroccans: appeals court

A Dutch appeals court on Friday upheld far-right leader Geert Wilders' conviction for collectively insulting Moroccan people, but struck down another charge of inciting discrimination

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :A Dutch appeals court on Friday upheld far-right leader Geert Wilders' conviction for collectively insulting Moroccan people, but struck down another charge of inciting discrimination.

"The court considers it proven that Mr Wilders is guilty of group insult" during a rally in The Hague in 2014 when the crowd called for "fewer Moroccans" in the country, judge J.M. Reinking said.

