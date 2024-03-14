Open Menu

Dutch Far-right Firebrand Wilders Says Won't Be PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Dutch far-right firebrand Wilders says won't be PM

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders said Wednesday that he would not be prime minister despite his stunning election win in November, due to a lack of support across the political spectrum.

"I can only become Prime Minister if ALL parties in the coalition support it. That was not the case," Wilders said on X.

"The love for my country and voters is bigger and more important than my own position."

The announcement came on the eve of an eagerly awaited report on Dutch coalition talks, amid speculation of a breakthrough that could result in a technocratic government.

The man overseeing the negotiations, Kim Putters, has said the bickering parties were ready to take the "next step" after two days of "good and intense" talks at a country estate.

Wilders posted on X that he wanted a "right-wing cabinet... less asylum and immigration. The Dutch come first."

Party leaders have been tight-lipped during the process but public broadcaster NOS reported that the most likely outcome for Thursday's report was an "extra-parliamentary" or technocratic cabinet.

It is unclear exactly what form this could take, but it is expected that the four party leaders will serve as MPs.

Parties would appoint the members of the cabinet but they could be drawn from "ordinary" party members or even from outside politics, according to media reports.

Wilders stunned the Netherlands and Europe with a convincing victory in November elections that put him in pole position to lead coalition negotiations.

Unlike Britain, France or the United States for example, the Netherlands has a very fractured political system that means no party is strong enough to govern on its own.

The far-right leader's Freedom Party (PVV) therefore started talks with the centre-right Liberal VVD party, the BBB farmers' party, and a new party, the New Social Contract (NSC).

The NSC, led by anti-corruption champion Pieter Omtzigt, was the other new factor in the election, gaining 20 seats and making it indispensable in any coalition.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Europe France Man Lead United States Netherlands November Media All From Government Cabinet Love

Recent Stories

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveil ..

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap

49 minutes ago
 Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champio ..

Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset

49 minutes ago
 Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

49 minutes ago
 Catalonia president calls early regional elections ..

Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12

1 hour ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

2 hours ago
 Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculou ..

Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'

2 hours ago
EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukrai ..

EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine

2 hours ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

2 hours ago
 CM Maryam vows strict action against corrupt mafia ..

CM Maryam vows strict action against corrupt mafias in govt hospitals

2 hours ago
 PM,CM meeting to bring positive changes: Musadik M ..

PM,CM meeting to bring positive changes: Musadik Malik

2 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz pays surprise v ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz pays surprise visit to PIC

2 hours ago
 Methane emissions from energy sector rose in 2023: ..

Methane emissions from energy sector rose in 2023: IEA

2 hours ago

More Stories From World