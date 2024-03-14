Dutch Far-right Firebrand Wilders Says Won't Be PM
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 11:40 AM
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders said Wednesday that he would not be prime minister despite his stunning election win in November, due to a lack of support across the political spectrum.
"I can only become Prime Minister if ALL parties in the coalition support it. That was not the case," Wilders said on X.
"The love for my country and voters is bigger and more important than my own position."
The announcement came on the eve of an eagerly awaited report on Dutch coalition talks, amid speculation of a breakthrough that could result in a technocratic government.
The man overseeing the negotiations, Kim Putters, has said the bickering parties were ready to take the "next step" after two days of "good and intense" talks at a country estate.
Wilders posted on X that he wanted a "right-wing cabinet... less asylum and immigration. The Dutch come first."
Party leaders have been tight-lipped during the process but public broadcaster NOS reported that the most likely outcome for Thursday's report was an "extra-parliamentary" or technocratic cabinet.
It is unclear exactly what form this could take, but it is expected that four party leaders will serve as MPs.
