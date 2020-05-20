UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Farm Worker Likely Got COVID-19 From Mink: Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:46 PM

Dutch farm worker likely got COVID-19 from mink: minister

A Dutch mink farm worker likely caught coronavirus from the animals kept there, in the country's first reported case of animal-to-human transmission, the agriculture minister said

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :A Dutch mink farm worker likely caught coronavirus from the animals kept there, in the country's first reported case of animal-to-human transmission, the agriculture minister said.

The case happened on one of two farms near the southern city of Eindhoven where the disease was earlier found among the mammals, which are bred for their valuable fur.

Researchers compared the genetic code of the virus found in the mink to that of the patient, creating a "family tree" to map its mutation, minister Carola Schouten said late Tuesday.

"It is concluded from this investigation that it is plausible that one employee of an infected mink farm was infected by mink," Schouten said in a letter to parliament.

The minister however downplayed fears of other animal-to-human infections, saying air and dust samples outside the mink pens did not contain any virus.

But the Netherlands has further tightened measures, making screening of all mink farms for the virus mandatory and banning visits to all infected farms, she added.

Authorities are also looking at the role of feral farm cats in spreading the virus between the two infected farms. Three cats on one of the farms were found to have the virus, the government said last week.

Keeping mink for their fur has been a controversial issue in the Netherlands, with its highest court in 2016 ordering that all mink breeding must cease by 2024.

The Netherlands has so far recorded 5,715 human coronavirus deaths and 44,249 infections.

Related Topics

Parliament Agriculture Eindhoven Netherlands 2016 Family All From Government Court Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi continues efforts to provide relief ..

16 minutes ago

PTCL supports underserved communities during COVID ..

18 minutes ago

Iran's COVID-19 Rate Continues Upward Trend With 2 ..

53 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) directs PMDC to decide ..

55 seconds ago

Ukrainian Cabinet Approves Opening of 66 Checkpoin ..

56 seconds ago

Africa's COVID-19 Tally Tops 90,000 Cases, Deaths ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.