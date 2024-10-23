Open Menu

Dutch Farmers Face Growing Dung Heap Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 11:09 PM

Dutch farmers face growing dung heap crisis

Dutch farmer Jos Verstraten scaled a ladder up the side of a large slurry tank resembling a circus tent and peered at its contents, which gave off an overpowering smell of ammonia

Westerbeek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Dutch farmer Jos Verstraten scaled a ladder up the side of a large slurry tank resembling a circus tent and peered at its contents, which gave off an overpowering smell of ammonia.

As clouds gathered over Verstraten's dairy farm, tucked away in a southeast corner of the Netherlands, so too a storm was brewing over the growing manure crisis confronting Dutch dairy farmers.

"We are literally in the shit," the 59-year-old said with customary Dutch directness, pointing to a stable where 145 of his cows slowly chewed, waiting to be milked.

Verstraten and other Dutch farmers -- who together own four million head of livestock -- has for years benefitted from a special European Union dispensation allowing them to spread more manure on their fields than other countries in the 27-nation bloc.

The EU deal allowed the Netherlands -- one of the world's largest dairy exporters -- to dump between 230 and 250 kilogrammes (507-551 Pounds) of nitrogen per hectare (2.47 acres) each year.

From February to September during the growing season, farmers spread excess manure on their fields as a natural fertiliser.

But nitrogen levels have hit unacceptable levels and the Netherlands has seen a deterioration in water quality linked to manure output, prompting Brussels to clampdown.

By 2026 Dutch farmers will have to comply with the European standard.

Verstraten sighed. "We don't know where to go with our manure. We produce more than we can spread on our fields."

- 'Pay more and more' -

Dutch food production rocketed after World War II and the country became a champion of intensive farming with the advent of the EU and is a huge exporter.

But there was a flip side: today the Dutch agricultural sector is being singled out as one of the biggest culprits in a nitrogen pollution crisis on the continent.

The issue has become a political headache in one of Europe's most densely populated countries -- and even with arrival of a pro-farmer government there seemed to be no quick-fix solutions.

Verstraten already had a manure surplus and said he expect his slurry tank to be overflowing by next March.

His herd produce some 5,000 cubic metres of manure each year -- enough to fill two Olympic-sized swimming pools.

For the moment Verstraten is allowed to spread around 1,700 cubic metres of dung on his 55-hectare farm. In coming years it will fall to 1,500 cubic metres.

Hiring transport to take away some manure already costs him between 20,000 euro ($21,600) and 30,000 Euros per year, the farmer said.

"We have to pay more and more and more. And the ones who can pay the most will get rid of their manure."

"There is only one solution at the moment and that's cutting our herds," he said.

That means sending more animals for slaughter and producing less milk.

Farmers said they were frustrated, particularly because of a lack of clear governmet policy. "Everything is very uncertain. We're waiting for the government to take action," Verstraten said.

"But in the meantime, the crisis is here and farmers are losing patience."

"We're all looking at our neighbours. Who will stop farming first? It's a very sad situation," Verstraten said.

Related Topics

Storm World Water Europe European Union Brussels Jos Netherlands Tank Euro February March September World War All From Government Million Sad

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi focused on securing bribes for officia ..

Bushra Bibi focused on securing bribes for official appointments: Azma Bokhari

7 seconds ago
 Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkis ..

Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace headquarters

12 minutes ago
 Kohat cracks down on illegal petroleum sales

Kohat cracks down on illegal petroleum sales

12 minutes ago
 Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in ..

Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in second ODI, clinch series

16 minutes ago
 'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's an ..

'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's ancient Tyre

16 minutes ago
 Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice sy ..

Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice system: Rana Sana

16 minutes ago
Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in gett ..

Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in getting IIOJK territory freed from ..

23 minutes ago
 Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding ..

Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding for appointing psychologists a ..

23 minutes ago
 PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for resto ..

PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for restoration of democracy

23 minutes ago
 CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

23 minutes ago
 RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session

RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session

23 minutes ago
 Conflict in Lebanon could cause 9.2% drop in GDP i ..

Conflict in Lebanon could cause 9.2% drop in GDP in 2024: UN

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World