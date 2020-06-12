UrduPoint.com
Dutch Foreign Minister Calls On US To Not Sanction ICC Officials Over Afghanistan Probe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

Dutch Foreign Minister Calls on US to Not Sanction ICC Officials Over Afghanistan Probe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok urged the United States on Thursday to not impose economic sanctions against members of the International Criminal Court (ICC) who are investigating US military actions in Afghanistan.

"Very disturbed by the United States' measures against the @IntlCrimCourt. We call on the US not to sanction ICC staff. The Netherlands fully supports the ICC and will continue to do so. The ICC is crucial in the fight against impunity and in upholding international rule of law," Blok wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the White House announced that US President Donald Trump had issued an executive order authorizing sanctions against ICC officials who are investigating potential war crimes committed by US soldiers and other personnel in Afghanistan.

The ICC authorized in March the commencement of an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by parties to the Afghan conflict, including US personnel.

