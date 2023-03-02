UrduPoint.com

Dutch Foreign Minister Says Countries Militarily Aiding Russia Will Face Consequences

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Dutch Foreign Minister Says Countries Militarily Aiding Russia Will Face Consequences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) China and other countries will face consequences in case they "cross the line" by delivering weapons to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Thursday.

"What I will convey to each of the colleagues, including my Chinese colleague here, is that the truth here is not somewhere in the middle, there is only one country responsible, and that is Russia. And, therefore, all others should clearly refrain from helping Russia militarily ... (it) will have consequences if countries cross that line," Hoekstra said at a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers.

Last week, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that it was up to China whether to assist Russia in its year-long military operation in Ukraine, but such a decision to provide military aid "would come at a price."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said it was the United States who was providing weapons to Ukraine and urged Washington to "stop shifting responsibility and spreading false information." China followed up with a 12-point peace plan for Ukraine, in which it called for a ceasefire.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Washington Price United States All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam ..

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam on election win

1 minute ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collabor ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collaboration in infrastructure and tr ..

31 minutes ago
 ECP decides to train staff for general elections f ..

ECP decides to train staff for general elections from next week

43 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

2 hours ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

2 hours ago
 DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attrac ..

DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attract a new stream of crypto firms ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.