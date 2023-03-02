Dutch Foreign Minister Says Countries Militarily Aiding Russia Will Face Consequences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) China and other countries will face consequences in case they "cross the line" by delivering weapons to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Thursday.

"What I will convey to each of the colleagues, including my Chinese colleague here, is that the truth here is not somewhere in the middle, there is only one country responsible, and that is Russia. And, therefore, all others should clearly refrain from helping Russia militarily ... (it) will have consequences if countries cross that line," Hoekstra said at a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers.

Last week, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that it was up to China whether to assist Russia in its year-long military operation in Ukraine, but such a decision to provide military aid "would come at a price."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said it was the United States who was providing weapons to Ukraine and urged Washington to "stop shifting responsibility and spreading false information." China followed up with a 12-point peace plan for Ukraine, in which it called for a ceasefire.