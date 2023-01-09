Dutch Foreign Minister Says Instigators of Riots in Brazil Must Be Brought to Justice

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Brazilian democratic institutions should be respected and instigators of the recent unrest in Brazil must be brought to justice, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Monday.

"Shocking images from #Brasilia (Brazil) yesterday. (Brazilian) President @LulaOficial Da Silva (Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva) and his government have my full support. Brazil's democratic institutions need to be fully respected and all those responsible for the attacks must be held accountable," Hoekstra tweeted.

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, protesting the results of the presidential election since late 2022, stormed the National Congress building, Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, and the Supreme Court building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday.

Police regained control of the buildings in the evening of the same day.

Lula, who was sworn in and started his third term as president of Brazil on January 1, called the attacks on government buildings in Brasilia barbaric and ordered the use of Federal forces to restore order in the capital.

Countries and international organizations in the Americas have come out in support of the Brazilian president, calling the protesters' actions an anti-democratic coup attempt.