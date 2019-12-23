UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Foreign Minister Says US Should Not Tell Netherlands Where To Get Energy From

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 11:10 PM

Dutch Foreign Minister Says US Should Not Tell Netherlands Where to Get Energy From

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok criticized in an interview with the Dutch Telegraaf newspaper that was released on Monday a scenario in which a foreign government, including the United States, could tell the Netherlands where to acquire energy resources.

Blok's comments come in the wake of US President Donald Trump signing his country's defense budget for 2020 last week, which include, among other things, sanctions targeting the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream pipelines.

"The Netherlands should not depend on one country for its energy supplies. The United States is also happy to supply LNG [liquefied natural gas]. There is a large LNG terminal in Rotterdam. [The supplies] are welcome but some other country cannot tell us where to get our energy from," Blok told the newspaper when asked to comment on Washington's stance on Nord Stream 2.

Speaking about Russia, Blok said sanctions against the country were necessary but that he wanted his country to have a normal relationship with Moscow.

After Trump signed the defense budget, Moscow said it would carry on with all its economic projects, including the pipelines, regardless of any sanctions.

Meanwhile, Allseas Group S.A., a Swiss-based contractor for Nord Stream 2, has stopped all activities related to the project. Germany's Uniper, a financial partner of the Nord Stream 2, has told Sputnik it believes that the pipeline's construction will be completed quickly despite the sanctions. Moreover, the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) announced on Monday that it had authorized construction for Nord Stream 2 during the winter months.

Still, Ulrike Demme, the deputy spokeswoman of the German government, said Berlin would decide on how to react to the US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 at a later time.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Budget German Trump Germany Berlin Nord Rotterdam United States Netherlands 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Young Emirati falconers fly high at Sharjah Falcon ..

2 hours ago

Artificial Intelligence is key to sustainable econ ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

3 hours ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

3 hours ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

3 hours ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.