Dutch Foreign Ministry Confirms Withdrawal Of 5 OSCE Observers From Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Dutch Foreign Ministry Confirms Withdrawal of 5 OSCE Observers From Ukraine

The Netherlands decided to withdraw five of its OSCE observers from eastern Ukraine, three remain in Kiev, Dutch Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Tessa van Staden confirmed to Sputnik

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The Netherlands decided to withdraw five of its OSCE observers from eastern Ukraine, three remain in Kiev, Dutch Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Tessa van Staden confirmed to Sputnik.

Earlier, the Dutch media reported that the Netherlands had decided to take out five of its OSCE staff from eastern Ukraine.

"The Netherlands has indeed decided to withdraw five OSCE employees from Ukraine. Three OSCE employees remain in Kiev," van Staden said.

>