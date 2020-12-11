UrduPoint.com
Dutch Foreign Ministry Says Received No Notes Of Russia's Response To Diplomats' Expulsion

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 09:13 PM

The Dutch Foreign Ministry did not receive notifications from the Russian Federation about retaliatory measures for the expulsion of diplomats, the ministry's spokesman Dirk-Jan Vermeij told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The Dutch Foreign Ministry did not receive notifications from the Russian Federation about retaliatory measures for the expulsion of diplomats, the ministry's spokesman Dirk-Jan Vermeij told Sputnik.

"As far as I know, no," Vermeij said when asked whether The Hague received a notice from the Russian authorities about retaliation for the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the Netherlands.

He also added that the Dutch Ambassador in Moscow had not yet been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with this situation.

On Thursday, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported, citing the country's General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD), that the Netherlands had accused two Russian diplomats of "espionage," declared them personae non grata and ordered to leave the country.

