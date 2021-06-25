Dutch Foreign Ministry to Consider New Probe Into Skies Non-Closure on Day of MH17 Crash

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The Dutch Foreign Ministry will resume discussions with parliament regarding an additional investigation of Kiev's failure to close the airspace for civilian aircraft over eastern Ukraine on the day of the MH17 flight crash, a spokesperson for the ministry told RIA Novosti on Friday.

"The [acting] minister of foreign affairs [Sigrid Kaag] has committed to getting back to parliament on this issue at a later stage. There should be more on this by the summer," spokesperson Bo de Koning said.