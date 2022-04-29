UrduPoint.com

Dutch Forensic Team To Investigate Suspected War Crimes In Ukraine - Amsterdam

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Dutch Forensic Team to Investigate Suspected War Crimes in Ukraine - Amsterdam

The Dutch government said on Friday it would send a forensic team to Ukraine to gather evidence of war crimes allegedly committed at various locations near the capital of Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Dutch government said on Friday it would send a forensic team to Ukraine to gather evidence of war crimes allegedly committed at various locations near the capital of Kiev.

"The forensic investigative team will start work in early May and will be provisionally deployed there for a period of two weeks," a statement read.

The forensic force will be made up of Ministry of Defence experts and members of the Netherlands Forensic Institute affiliated with the Ministry of Justice and Security.

The Netherlands said it was making efforts to establish a UN fact-finding mission and supported the International Criminal Court in the Hague with financial and human resources.

The International Criminal Court prosecutor said in March he would open an investigation into allegations of war crimes committed in Ukraine since the start of the Russian military operation, at the request of 39 member states. He asked all parties to the conflict to adhere to international humanitarian law.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Kiev Netherlands March May Criminals All Government Court

Recent Stories

Fire at Paint Factory in Istanbul Kills 3, Injures ..

Fire at Paint Factory in Istanbul Kills 3, Injures 9 Others - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan rejects applicatio ..

Election Commission of Pakistan rejects application to disqualify Yousuf Raza Gi ..

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court summons news channel bureau c ..

Islamabad High Court summons news channel bureau chief regarding campaign agains ..

3 minutes ago
 The largest gathering of Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to be ..

The largest gathering of Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to be held at Polo Ground Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Incident at Masjid-e-Nabvi is tragic one: Saad Raf ..

Incident at Masjid-e-Nabvi is tragic one: Saad Rafique

5 minutes ago
 Jumma-tul- Wida, Al-Qudus Day observed in city

Jumma-tul- Wida, Al-Qudus Day observed in city

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.