Dutch Forensic Team to Investigate Suspected War Crimes in Ukraine - Amsterdam

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Dutch government said on Friday it would send a forensic team to Ukraine to gather evidence of war crimes allegedly committed at various locations near the capital of Kiev.

"The forensic investigative team will start work in early May and will be provisionally deployed there for a period of two weeks," a statement read.

The forensic force will be made up of Ministry of Defence experts and members of the Netherlands Forensic Institute affiliated with the Ministry of Justice and Security.

The Netherlands said it was making efforts to establish a UN fact-finding mission and supported the International Criminal Court in the Hague with financial and human resources.

The International Criminal Court prosecutor said in March he would open an investigation into allegations of war crimes committed in Ukraine since the start of the Russian military operation, at the request of 39 member states. He asked all parties to the conflict to adhere to international humanitarian law.