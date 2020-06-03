UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch, French, Germans And Italians Form Virus Vaccine Alliance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:52 PM

Dutch, French, Germans and Italians form virus vaccine alliance

France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands have forged an alliance to speed up the production of a vaccine "on European soil" against the new coronavirus, Dutch officials said Wednesday

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands have forged an alliance to speed up the production of a vaccine "on European soil" against the new coronavirus, Dutch officials said Wednesday.

Four of Europe's largest economies "are jointly exploring various promising initiatives and are in discussion with various pharmaceutical companies," the Dutch Health Ministry announced.

The aim of the "Inclusive Vaccine Alliance" was to allow for vaccine production on European soil wherever possible, the department said in a statement issued in The Hague.

"Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands are convinced that a successful result requires a joint strategy and investments," it said.

The announcement Wednesday comes as Europe slowly emerges from lockdowns with Italy leading the way as the first country on the continent to open its borders to European travellers.

Germany will lift its blanket travel warning on June 15, with the Netherlands likely to do the same in line with European Union guidelines.

"The alliance is exploring promising vaccine development initiatives to secure sufficient vaccines for the EU and other countries," particularly lower-income states in Africa.

The four-country collaboration will enable "the fastest and best possible results with key players in the pharmaceutical industry about promising vaccine initiatives," the Dutch Health Ministry said.

"The alliance also wants to agree with pharmaceutical companies that a vaccine must become widely accessible, available and affordable for the EU," it added.

Related Topics

Africa Europe France European Union Germany The Hague Same Alliance Italy Netherlands June From Industry Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

1 hour ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

2 hours ago

Belt and Road initiative forum explores ways to en ..

3 hours ago

‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign records distribution ..

3 hours ago

Efforts underway to control locusts : Minister

1 minute ago

Booms Prevented Oil Products Spilled in Norilsk Fr ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.