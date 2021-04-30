UrduPoint.com
Dutch Government Confirms Eurovision 2021 In Rotterdam Will Be Held With Spectators

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 02:50 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The Dutch government has confirmed that the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam would be held with spectators in May despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the contest said that the number of spectators would not exceed 3,500.

"The tickets will be available only for those who bought tickets for the 2020 contest, there will be no public sales," the organizers said on late Thursday, as quoted by the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.

All the spectators will have to present negative PCR tests for COVID-19.

The Netherlands was to host the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest after Dutch singer Duncan Laurence won the 2019 contest in Tel Aviv with the song "Arcade." However, the 2020 performance was delayed until 2021 over the pandemic.

