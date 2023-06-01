UrduPoint.com

Dutch Government Plans To Purchase Dozens Of Leopard 1 Tanks To Send To Kiev - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Dutch Government Plans to Purchase Dozens of Leopard 1 Tanks to Send to Kiev - Reports

The Dutch government plans to purchase dozens more Leopard 1 tanks for delivery to Ukraine, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS) reported on Thursday, citing sources in The Hague

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The Dutch government plans to purchase dozens more Leopard 1 tanks for delivery to Ukraine, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS) reported on Thursday, citing sources in The Hague.

According to the sources of broadcaster, the Dutch Cabinet plans to purchase dozens more Leopard 1 tanks for shipment to Ukraine, and they can be supplied by a Swiss company.

However, this requires the permission of the Swiss government, which wants to remain neutral to the conflict, the broadcaster reported.

Related Topics

Ukraine Company The Hague Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Broad strikes before Ireland fight back at Lord's

Broad strikes before Ireland fight back at Lord's

1 minute ago
 Khan's Opposition Party President Detained by Anti ..

Khan's Opposition Party President Detained by Anti-Corruption Union in Pakistan ..

1 minute ago
 Caretaker KP CM holds third round of session on re ..

Caretaker KP CM holds third round of session on resolution of merged districts i ..

2 minutes ago
 Road construction and winching work continues by M ..

Road construction and winching work continues by MNA Fund: Administrator

4 minutes ago
 Sinner dumped out of French Open by Altmaier in 5- ..

Sinner dumped out of French Open by Altmaier in 5-hour 26-minute epic

4 minutes ago
 Nation witnessed 'destructive & constructive' mind ..

Nation witnessed 'destructive & constructive' mindsets in last one year: Ministe ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.