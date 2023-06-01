Dutch Government Plans to Purchase Dozens of Leopard 1 Tanks to Send to Kiev - Reports

The Dutch government plans to purchase dozens more Leopard 1 tanks for delivery to Ukraine, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS) reported on Thursday, citing sources in The Hague

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The Dutch government plans to purchase dozens more Leopard 1 tanks for delivery to Ukraine, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS) reported on Thursday, citing sources in The Hague.

According to the sources of broadcaster, the Dutch Cabinet plans to purchase dozens more Leopard 1 tanks for shipment to Ukraine, and they can be supplied by a Swiss company.

However, this requires the permission of the Swiss government, which wants to remain neutral to the conflict, the broadcaster reported.