Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Dutch Government Resigns Over Childcare Benefit Scandal - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The government of the Netherlands has resigned after a scandal with officials wrongly accusing thousands of parents of childcare benefit fraud, local media reported Friday.

According to DutchNews.nl outlet, the ministers will remain as caretakers until the general election on March 17.

 

A recent report, which looked into the system that  existed for several years since 2012, discovered that wrongful accusations of fraud and the government's demand to repay the allowances caused some families serious financial trouble. Ministers, lawmakers, civil servants and judges were to blame for mishandling those cases, the report found.

