Dutch government summons Chinese ambassador after MP sanctioned

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Dutch government summoned the Chinese ambassador after a lawmaker was among 10 Europeans sanctioned by Beijing in a row with the EU over the Uighur crackdown, the foreign ministry said Monday.

"The ambassador has been summoned by the Dutch government over the listing of Sjoerd Sjoerdsma by China," a Dutch foreign ministry spokesperson told AFP, referring to the MP from the centre-left D66 party.