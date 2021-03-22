UrduPoint.com
Dutch Government Summons Chinese Ambassador After MP Sanctioned

Umer Jamshaid 39 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:41 PM

The Dutch government summoned the Chinese ambassador after a lawmaker was among 10 Europeans sanctioned by Beijing in a row with the EU over the Uighur crackdown, the foreign ministry said Monday

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Dutch government summoned the Chinese ambassador after a lawmaker was among 10 Europeans sanctioned by Beijing in a row with the EU over the Uighur crackdown, the foreign ministry said Monday.

"The ambassador has been summoned by the Dutch government over the listing of Sjoerd Sjoerdsma by China," a Dutch foreign ministry spokesperson told AFP, referring to the MP from the centre-left D66 party.

More Stories From World

