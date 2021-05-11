UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Gov't Advised To Offer More Health Care Jobs To Refugees - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

Dutch Gov't Advised to Offer More Health Care Jobs to Refugees - Reports

A government advisory committee on immigration in the Netherlands urged the authorities to involve more qualified refugees in health care employment to overcome the shortage of domestic workforce, the Dutch News outlet said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) A government advisory committee on immigration in the Netherlands urged the authorities to involve more qualified refugees in health care employment to overcome the shortage of domestic workforce, the Dutch news outlet said on Tuesday.

Citing a report of the Dutch Advisory Committee on Migration Affairs (ACVZ), the outlet said that the country is currently short of some 56,000 health care employees, while by 2030, the figure may reach 130,000.

Refugees and asylum seekers with sufficient language and training skills should be granted easier access to jobs in health care, ACVZ told the government. The current procedure of job hunting in Dutch health care is long and costly, according to the report.

Refugee candidates have to wait for years for their asylum applications to be processed, as well as go through a four-year retraining process, which is a requirement introduced by the European Union for health specialists from third countries.

Furthermore, the Dutch government should address the prejudice and discrimination that refugee doctors face from patients and colleagues, the committee was cited as saying.

The advisory report proposes to assess foreign qualifications more quickly and create a safe working environment for refugees by hiring interpreters and culture mediators, among other things.

Related Topics

Shortage European Union Job Netherlands May From Government Refugee Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Flag March held to implement Covid-19 SOPs

47 seconds ago

Russian Finance Ministry To Propose Amending Taxat ..

48 seconds ago

Racial Discrimination Complaints in Germany Increa ..

50 seconds ago

Hot, dry with weather forecast for Balochistan

53 seconds ago

UK Gov't to Introduce Legislation to Counter Forei ..

4 minutes ago

129 business centers sealed over violation of SOPs ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.