Open Menu

Dutch Great Kluivert Named Indonesia Coach In Hunt For World Cup Spot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Dutch great Kluivert named Indonesia coach in hunt for World Cup spot

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Netherlands and Barcelona great Patrick Kluivert was named Indonesia coach on Wednesday, tasked with taking the country to their first World Cup since independence.

The 48-year-old former striker inherits a side featuring mostly players born in the Netherlands and naturalised to represent the Southeast Asian nation.

"The Dutch football legend has signed a two-year contract from 2025 to 2027 with an option for an extension," Indonesia's football association, the PSSI, said in a statement.

Related Topics

Football World Barcelona Independence Indonesia Netherlands From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

State taking precedence over the politics is the n ..

State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q Leag ..

24 minutes ago
 Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of ..

Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of relations with Walker Blanco

27 minutes ago
 Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 ..

Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 discusses latest preparations

28 minutes ago
 Youth 4 Sustainability Hub returns to Abu Dhabi Su ..

Youth 4 Sustainability Hub returns to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

28 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1000 per tola in Pakistan

34 minutes ago
 Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam fo ..

Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam for suing “CA” bat

54 minutes ago
UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on Febru ..

UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on February 1

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrat ..

Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrate during second Test against S ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception fo ..

Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..

3 hours ago
 Extension period for October, November contributio ..

Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA

3 hours ago
 Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Bal ..

Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Fest ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival

3 hours ago

More Stories From World