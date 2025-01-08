Dutch Great Kluivert Named Indonesia Coach In Hunt For World Cup Spot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 03:40 PM
Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Netherlands and Barcelona great Patrick Kluivert was named Indonesia coach on Wednesday, tasked with taking the country to their first World Cup since independence.
The 48-year-old former striker inherits a side featuring mostly players born in the Netherlands and naturalised to represent the Southeast Asian nation.
"The Dutch football legend has signed a two-year contract from 2025 to 2027 with an option for an extension," Indonesia's football association, the PSSI, said in a statement.
