Dutch halt AstraZeneca jabs for under-60s

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Netherlands is halting AstraZeneca coronavirus jabs for people aged under 60 after fresh reports of rare blood clots following vaccination, Dutch health authorities said on Friday.

"The immediate cause for the decision are reports of cases of extensive thrombosis in combination with low platelet counts after vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine," the GGD public health service said.