UrduPoint.com

Dutch Health Authorities Recommend Booster COVID Shots To Those With Autoimmune Diseases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:26 PM

Dutch Health Authorities Recommend Booster COVID Shots to Those With Autoimmune Diseases

The Health Council of the Netherlands has said that those with autoimmune disorders should be administered third doses of coronavirus vaccines to boost their immune response to the virus

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The Health Council of the Netherlands has said that those with autoimmune disorders should be administered third doses of coronavirus vaccines to boost their immune response to the virus.

"Some people with a severely weakened immune system, for example patients with transplanted organs, do not form a sufficient immune response, or it is non-existent after receiving two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The third dose can strengthen the immune response; therefore, according to the Health Council, several such groups of patients are entitled to a booster dose," a statement read.

Dutch experts estimate that the recommendation concerns around 200,000 people with autoimmune disorders in the Netherlands, but each such case is individual and thus requires a separate medical examination before the administration of a booster shot.

Last week, a Dutch study published by the Volkskrant newspaper showed for the first time that coronavirus vaccines worked well for most patients with autoimmune disorders, as their bodies develop nearly the same number of antibodies as people without such disorders.

Related Topics

Same Netherlands Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leadership determined to empowering national c ..

UAE leadership determined to empowering national cadres&#039; role in driving ec ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Mohammed meets President of Internatio ..

Mansour bin Mohammed meets President of International Cycling Union

2 hours ago
 SU VC expresses grief over death of Mother of ex-o ..

SU VC expresses grief over death of Mother of ex-officer

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 15 more patients, infects 703 othe ..

COVID-19 claims 15 more patients, infects 703 others

2 minutes ago
 Conference adopts resolution to continue struggle ..

Conference adopts resolution to continue struggle for independence of Junagadh S ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.