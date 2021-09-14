Dutch Health Authorities Recommend Booster COVID Shots to Those With Autoimmune Diseases

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The Health Council of the Netherlands has said that those with autoimmune disorders should be administered third doses of coronavirus vaccines to boost their immune response to the virus.

"Some people with a severely weakened immune system, for example patients with transplanted organs, do not form a sufficient immune response, or it is non-existent after receiving two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The third dose can strengthen the immune response; therefore, according to the Health Council, several such groups of patients are entitled to a booster dose," a statement read.

Dutch experts estimate that the recommendation concerns around 200,000 people with autoimmune disorders in the Netherlands, but each such case is individual and thus requires a separate medical examination before the administration of a booster shot.

Last week, a Dutch study published by the Volkskrant newspaper showed for the first time that coronavirus vaccines worked well for most patients with autoimmune disorders, as their bodies develop nearly the same number of antibodies as people without such disorders.