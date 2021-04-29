UrduPoint.com
Dutch Health Authority Recommends Vaccinating Pregnant Women With Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines

Thu 29th April 2021

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) on Wednesday recommended that pregnant women be vaccinated against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines such as the ones developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

"Pregnant women can get vaccinated with mRNA vaccines from companies Pfizer and Moderna.

Now this covers not only pregnant women with co-morbidities (such as diabetes or heart and lung diseases), but healthy ones as well," the RIVM said in a statement.

The authority noted that there is yet no information whether the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe for use during pregnancy.

The Netherlands launched its vaccination drive on January 6, starting with nursery home workers and frontline medical workers, and then moving to the elderly. The country is expected to launch mass vaccination in May.

