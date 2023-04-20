MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD) on Wednesday expressed fears that Russia might plug the gaps exposed by the Ukrainian campaign to become a stronger military power.

"It is very likely that Russia will address its shortcomings in the organization of its armed forces, weapon systems and conceptual frameworks in the coming years, increasing its military capability," the agency's annual report read.

The MIVD said Russia has been building up its military power since 2008 as it perceives itself to be threatened by the West. The accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO will only harden its stance, the agency added.

The Dutch intelligence service suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not likely initiate an armed conflict with the US-led military alliance but warned that miscommunication between Russia and NATO could lead to an unwanted escalation.