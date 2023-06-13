UrduPoint.com

Dutch Intelligence Informs CIA Of Kiev's Plans To Sabotage Nord Stream - Reports

The Dutch military intelligence has informed the CIA of Ukraine's plans to sabotage Nord Stream pipelines months before it happened, and the American side called on Kiev against this operation, the NOS broadcaster reported on Tuesday

HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The Dutch military intelligence has informed the CIA of Ukraine's plans to sabotage Nord Stream pipelines months before it happened, and the American side called on Kiev against this operation, the NOS broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the NOS and Nieuwsuur investigation, together with the German Die Zeit and ARD, the Dutch military intelligence service informed the CIA about Ukraine's intention to carry out sabotage on the Nord Stream, after learning about these plans from a source in Ukraine. The US issued a warning to Ukraine in June 2022.

