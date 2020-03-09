Dutch Judge Says 84 Relatives of MH17 Jet Crash Victims Seek Compensation

Eighty-four relatives of those killed in the crash of the MH17 airliner in Ukraine filed compensation claims with the Amsterdam court, head judge Hendrik Steenhuis said Monday

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Eighty-four relatives of those killed in the crash of the MH17 airliner in Ukraine filed compensation claims with the Amsterdam court, head judge Hendrik Steenhuis said Monday.

A trial opened earlier in the day into the murder of 298 people, most of them Dutch, who were aboard the Malaysian plane when it was shot down on the way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur in 2014.

"At present, 49 people want to testify in court, 82 sent written statements, and 84 requested compensation.

These are preliminary figures," the judge said.

Four people � three Russians and a Ukrainian rebel commander � are being tried in absentia at a high-security complex near Schiphol airport for their alleged role in delivering a Buk missile that is believed to have downed the plane.

Russia has rejected the charges against its citizens as baseless, arguing that the missile belonged to Ukrainian troops. President Vladimir Putin said his country had been barred from the investigation and would not accept its findings.