UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Judge Says 84 Relatives Of MH17 Jet Crash Victims Seek Compensation

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 05:28 PM

Dutch Judge Says 84 Relatives of MH17 Jet Crash Victims Seek Compensation

Eighty-four relatives of those killed in the crash of the MH17 airliner in Ukraine filed compensation claims with the Amsterdam court, head judge Hendrik Steenhuis said Monday

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Eighty-four relatives of those killed in the crash of the MH17 airliner in Ukraine filed compensation claims with the Amsterdam court, head judge Hendrik Steenhuis said Monday.

A trial opened earlier in the day into the murder of 298 people, most of them Dutch, who were aboard the Malaysian plane when it was shot down on the way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur in 2014.

"At present, 49 people want to testify in court, 82 sent written statements, and 84 requested compensation.

These are preliminary figures," the judge said.

Four people � three Russians and a Ukrainian rebel commander � are being tried in absentia at a high-security complex near Schiphol airport for their alleged role in delivering a Buk missile that is believed to have downed the plane.

Russia has rejected the charges against its citizens as baseless, arguing that the missile belonged to Ukrainian troops. President Vladimir Putin said his country had been barred from the investigation and would not accept its findings.

Related Topics

Murder Ukraine Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Vladimir Putin From Airport Court

Recent Stories

5 Emirati women employees of ENOC Group complete l ..

16 minutes ago

US-CG for concrete steps to boost economic ties

9 minutes ago

No more hike in power, gas tariffs; prices to come ..

7 minutes ago

Two Hurt in Kabul as Rockets Hit Rival Inauguratio ..

7 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Barrister Fahad murder case hearing t ..

7 minutes ago

Govt committed to promote sports activities across ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.