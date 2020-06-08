UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Judge Says US Unable To Provide Extra Information On Missile Fired At Boeing MH17

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:32 PM

Dutch Judge Says US Unable to Provide Extra Information on Missile Fired at Boeing MH17

The US authorities have informed the Netherlands of their inability to provide additional information about a missile fired at the Malaysian Boeing МН17, apart from the document sent back in 2014, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Monday at the resumed hearings in the MH17 case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The US authorities have informed the Netherlands of their inability to provide additional information about a missile fired at the Malaysian Boeing МН17, apart from the document sent back in 2014, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Monday at the resumed hearings in the MH17 case.

"The court asked whether classified satellite images of the missile launch, presented to Dutch special services, could be attached to the case ... The prosecution said that the request had been sent to the US back in 2014, and in response a memorandum was sent. The Dutch prosecutor in charge of terrorism fight was able to check the accuracy of the memorandum .

.. The prosecutor came to a conclusion that the memorandum was supported by other sources he had consultations with. He requested attaching the conclusions to the case. The US authorities said they could not provide any additional information regarding the missile launch in addition to the memorandum," Steenhuis said.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crashed on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine while en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, killing all 298 people aboard. The accident is being investigated by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team, which claim that the plane was hit by Russia's Buk missile. Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in the incident.

Related Topics

Accident Ukraine Moscow Russia Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Netherlands July All From Court

Recent Stories

UAE, New Zealand discuss defence relations

5 minutes ago

US dollar gains Rs0.20 value against rupee

5 minutes ago

Shaniera Akram once again asks people to stay at h ..

17 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 1,037 new COVID-19 recoveries

50 minutes ago

Two NYU Abu Dhabi graduates awarded Yenching Schol ..

50 minutes ago

COVID-19 Effects: CNG industry seeks tax relaxatio ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.