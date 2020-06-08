Dutch Judge Says US Unable to Provide Extra Information on Missile Fired at Boeing MH17

The US authorities have informed the Netherlands of their inability to provide additional information about a missile fired at the Malaysian Boeing МН17, apart from the document sent back in 2014, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Monday at the resumed hearings in the MH17 case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The US authorities have informed the Netherlands of their inability to provide additional information about a missile fired at the Malaysian Boeing МН17, apart from the document sent back in 2014, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Monday at the resumed hearings in the MH17 case.

"The court asked whether classified satellite images of the missile launch, presented to Dutch special services, could be attached to the case ... The prosecution said that the request had been sent to the US back in 2014, and in response a memorandum was sent. The Dutch prosecutor in charge of terrorism fight was able to check the accuracy of the memorandum .

.. The prosecutor came to a conclusion that the memorandum was supported by other sources he had consultations with. He requested attaching the conclusions to the case. The US authorities said they could not provide any additional information regarding the missile launch in addition to the memorandum," Steenhuis said.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crashed on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine while en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, killing all 298 people aboard. The accident is being investigated by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team, which claim that the plane was hit by Russia's Buk missile. Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in the incident.