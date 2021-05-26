UrduPoint.com
Dutch Judges Inspect Reconstruction Site In MH17 Crash Trial

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:06 PM

RIJEN, May 26 (Sputnik) - Judges in the MH17 plane crash trial traveled to a military base south of the Hague on Wednesday to inspect the reconstruction site, a Sputnik correspondent said

Judges of the Hague district court were accompanied to the Gilze-Rijen air base by state prosecutors and defenders of the three Russians and a Ukrainian accused of downing the jet over Ukraine in 2014.

Judges of the Hague district court were accompanied to the Gilze-Rijen air base by state prosecutors and defenders of the three Russians and a Ukrainian accused of downing the jet over Ukraine in 2014.

The wreckage of the passenger plane is stored in a hangar at the base. It was pieced together from debris that was strewn around a large area in eastern Ukraine.

Dutch prosecutors insist that the airliner was shot down by Ukrainian rebels, who denied having a weapon capable of hitting a high-flying plane. The plane was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala-Lumpur when it crashed, killing 298 people on board, many of them Dutch.

