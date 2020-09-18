UrduPoint.com
Dutch Justice Minister Fined For Covid Breach

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 10:47 PM

Dutch justice minister fined for Covid breach

Dutch prosecutors said Friday they had fined the justice minister after he was pictured breaking coronavirus social distancing measures at his wedding

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Dutch prosecutors said Friday they had fined the justice minister after he was pictured breaking coronavirus social distancing measures at his wedding.

Ferd Grapperhaus, who sparked an outcry after being pictured standing close to dozens of people, must pay 390 Euros (460 Dollars) for the breaches.

The public prosecution service said in a statement it was fining Grapperhaus for "having infringed rules against coronavirus at his marriage on August 22." Prosecutors said the fine had to show the "credibility" of the anti-virus rules, of which Grapperhaus was the "figurehead".

The photos of Grapperhaus flaunting Covid-19 rules were particularly damaging as he is the minister responsible for their enforcement.

A visibly emotional Grapperhaus was forced to apologise in parliament over the row.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's government was set to announce regional measures later Friday including earlier closing for bars in response to a recent rise in cases.

The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands increased over the past 24 hours by 1,977, the highest number so far, officials said.

