UrduPoint.com

Dutch King Abandons Using Royal Golden Carriage Depicting Slavery Painting

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Dutch King Abandons Using Royal Golden Carriage Depicting Slavery Painting

Dutch King Willem-Alexander has made a decision to stop using the royal family's golden coach amid claims that the painting at the carriage's side praises the Netherlands' colonial past

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Dutch King Willem-Alexander has made a decision to stop using the royal family's golden coach amid claims that the painting at the carriage's side praises the Netherlands' colonial past.

The carriage decorated with a painting named Tribute from the Colonies, picturing Black and Asian people, one of them kneeling, offering goods to a sitting white woman, an embodiment of the Netherlands.

"The golden carriage will only be able to drive again when the Netherlands is ready and that is not the case now," the king was cited as saying by Sky news broadcaster.

In the past, the couch was used in the procession of Dutch monarchs on the streets of The Hague on the parliament opening day in September of each year.

The announcement was made against the backdrop of harsh criticism of the carriage, induced by the Black Lives Matter movement, which called on the royal family to revisit its history as a colonialist power.

Nonetheless, the king stressed that the past cannot be rewritten, while the simple prohibition of historical symbols would not definitely solve the problem. Further reconciliation efforts he said are required to overcome division in the Dutch society.

Related Topics

Parliament The Hague Netherlands September Women Gold Family From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Entry of tourists in Kaghan valley is still banned ..

Entry of tourists in Kaghan valley is still banned

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks names of forensic agenc ..

Islamabad High Court seeks names of forensic agencies in Saqib Nisar audiotape c ..

2 minutes ago
 5th Students Olympic Games 2022 from Jan 15

5th Students Olympic Games 2022 from Jan 15

2 minutes ago
 No compromise on merit in Punjab Games trials: DG ..

No compromise on merit in Punjab Games trials: DG SBP

7 minutes ago
 National Assembly passes NMIP Bill pending since 1 ..

National Assembly passes NMIP Bill pending since 1997

7 minutes ago
 Ehsaas Dastarkhwan opened at general bus stand in ..

Ehsaas Dastarkhwan opened at general bus stand in city

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.