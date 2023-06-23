Dutch King Accepts Resignation of Education Minister Previously Accused of Bullying

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 08:13 PM

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Dutch King Willem-Alexander has accepted the resignation of Minister for Primary and Secondary education Dennis Wiersma who decided to step down following new accusations of improper behavior and bullying, the Dutch Cabinet said on Friday.

On Thursday, Wiersma announced his resignation, admitting that he had sometimes been too harsh when talking to people, including his colleagues.

"Minister for Primary and Secondary Education D. Wiersma petitioned the king for his resignation as of June 23, 2023.

The king accepted his resignation with the advice of the prime minister and expressed his gratitude to Wiersma for his important services," the cabinet said in a statement.

Dutch media reported on Thursday that two people filed complaints against Wiersma with the Dutch Education Ministry, accusing him of "verbal and physical intimidation." It was not the first time the minister had been accused of improper behavior toward his employees. He apologized then and promised to improve several times.

