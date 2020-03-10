UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch King Apologises For Violence During Indonesian Independence War

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 03:05 PM

Dutch king apologises for violence during Indonesian independence war

Dutch King Willem-Alexander apologised to Indonesia on Tuesday for "excessive violence" during the former colony's independence struggle in the 1940s

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Dutch King Willem-Alexander apologised to Indonesia on Tuesday for "excessive violence" during the former colony's independence struggle in the 1940s.

The king made the remarks during a state visit to the country with Queen Maxima after a ceremony with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in the capital Jakarta.

Indonesia declared its independence on August 17, 1945 following a brief wartime occupation by the Japanese and several hundred years as a Dutch colony.

"The past cannot be erased, and will have to be acknowledged by each generation in turn," the king said in a joint statement.

In the years after the independence proclamation "a painful separation followed that cost many lives.

.. I would like to express my regret and apologise for excessive violence on the part of the Dutch in those years," he added.

"I do so in the full realisation that the pain and sorrow of the families affected continue to be felt today." In 2013, the Dutch government publicly apologised to Indonesia for mass killings by its army in the 1940s war of independence, in the first general apology for all executions.

But the apology Tuesday was a first by a Dutch monarch, according to twosources, including a senior Indonesian government official.

The Dutch embassy in Jakarta declined to comment.

Related Topics

Army Visit Jakarta Independence Indonesia Joko Widodo August All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Jafza-based companies to receive 70% reduction in ..

11 minutes ago

FBR starts campaign against tax defaulting doctors ..

8 seconds ago

Kazakhstan Bans Entry for People Arriving From Ita ..

10 seconds ago

ATC to announce verdict in bail plea of main accus ..

11 seconds ago

Russian lawmakers to vote on sweeping reforms

13 seconds ago

Ninth class exams to start from tomorrow

14 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.