Dutch KLM, Air France Extend Suspension of Flights to Beijing, Shanghai Until March 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Dutch KLM and French Air France airlines announced on Thursday that they have extended the suspension of flights to Beijing and Shanghai until March 15 over the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

The Dutch company suspended flights to mainland China at the beginning of February, while Air France canceled all flights to the virus-stricken country from January 30 to February 9.

"KLM will extend the suspension of its flights to Beijing and Shanghai up to and including 15 March. With effect from 16 March, KLM will resume its services to Beijing and Shanghai. Flights will be alternated every other day between these two cities so as to at least offer a daily KLM connection between Amsterdam and mainland China.," the company said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Air France made a similar decision "following a reassessment of all the information at .

..[the company's] disposal," adding that they would gradually resume flights to these destinations.

"As from 16 March 2020, we plan together with KLM, to gradually resume operations to and from Shanghai and Beijing, alternating one daily flight to each destination. In this way, Shanghai and Beijing will be served daily from Europe, via Paris or Amsterdam, depending on the day of operation," the airlines added.

Both companies will resume a normal flight schedule to these destinations beginning on March 29.

The Dutch and French companies followed the example of other air carriers that have also extended the suspension of flights to China as the death toll from the virus continues to rise. So far, the epidemic has already left more than 28,000 people infected and over 560 dead across the world.