Dutch KLM Airline Extends Suspension of Flights to Beijing, Shanghai Until March 28

The Dutch KLM airline has prolonged its suspension of flights to Beijing and Shanghai until March 28 in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The Dutch KLM airline has prolonged its suspension of flights to Beijing and Shanghai until March 28 in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China.

Earlier in February, the airline company announced the suspension of all flights to China until March 29, excluding flights to Beijing and Shanghai that were expected to resume on March 16.

"All KLM flights to Beijing and Shanghai have been suspended until 28 March 2020. Flights are expected to resume on 29 March 2020," the company said.

The novel coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, was first detected in Wuhan, located in China's Hubei Province, in late December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. According to China's health authorities, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China has crossed 74,000, with over 2,100 patients having died.

Dozens of airline companies worldwide have suspended flights to the coronavirus-hit country, and governments have been evacuating their citizens from Wuhan.