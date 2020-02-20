UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch KLM Airline Extends Suspension Of Flights To Beijing, Shanghai Until March 28

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:30 PM

Dutch KLM Airline Extends Suspension of Flights to Beijing, Shanghai Until March 28

The Dutch KLM airline has prolonged its suspension of flights to Beijing and Shanghai until March 28 in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The Dutch KLM airline has prolonged its suspension of flights to Beijing and Shanghai until March 28 in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China.

Earlier in February, the airline company announced the suspension of all flights to China until March 29, excluding flights to Beijing and Shanghai that were expected to resume on March 16.

"All KLM flights to Beijing and Shanghai have been suspended until 28 March 2020. Flights are expected to resume on 29 March 2020," the company said.

The novel coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, was first detected in Wuhan, located in China's Hubei Province, in late December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. According to China's health authorities, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China has crossed 74,000, with over 2,100 patients having died.

Dozens of airline companies worldwide have suspended flights to the coronavirus-hit country, and governments have been evacuating their citizens from Wuhan.

Related Topics

World China Company Died Wuhan Beijing Shanghai February March December 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

LHC rejects petition challenging drama “Ehd-i-Wa ..

3 minutes ago

Bilawal says all options to be used against PTI go ..

6 minutes ago

Mansoor Anwar Khan was demanded resignation from h ..

37 minutes ago

Ehsaas Amdan programme to bring change in people's ..

1 second ago

Chief Minister Buzdar paying special focus on deve ..

2 seconds ago

Preventive measures against locust swarm directed

4 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.