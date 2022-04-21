Dutch Lower House Backs Arming of Military Drones - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The majority of factions in the House of Representatives of the Netherlands have supported the proposal of equipping drones belonging to the army with ammunition, public broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday.

Three out of four ruling factions - the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) and the Christian Union (ChristenUnie) - supported the proposal, made by top army commander Onno Eichelsheim earlier this week.

The proposal also secured the support of opposition parties, including the Party of Freedom (PVV), the Reformed Political Party (SGP) and the Correct Answer 2021 (JA21).

Members of parliament who used to question the ethics of firing missiles from drones changed their mind after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the broadcaster said.

The Dutch government has yet to declare its stance.

The Netherlands has acquired four MQ-9 Reaper drones, which are designed for aerial surveillance both over land and sea. One of them had its maiden training flight earlier this week.