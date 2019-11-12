Dutch man arrested for 'Black Pete' suicide bomb threat

(@imziishan)

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Dutch police have arrested a man who threatened in a social media post to blow himself up over plans to sideline "Black Pete", a Christmas-time character provoking accusations of racist stereotyping.

The arrest is the latest controversy over the country's traditional Saint Nicholas side kick, portrayed in winter parades and by many Dutch children with a black face, thick red lips, woolly hair and a golden earring.

"A 49-year-old man from The Hague was arrested Monday afternoon after he threatened to blow himself up in support of the Saint Nicholas tradition," police said in a statement.

"The suspect made a comment on Facebook over the weekend, which led to a lot of social unrest." Prosecutors examined the comment and decided to arrest the man at his home on Monday but did not find any explosives.

He will appear before a judge on Thursday.

"The man in a statement admitted he posted the comment and that he was sorry, after seeing the reaction it created," they added.

Police said several other supporters and opponents of the character -- known as Zwarte Piet in Dutch -- had recently "made strong statements back and forth" on social media but that "as long as no criminal limit is exceeded, everyone can give their opinion".

The arrest is the latest in an increasingly bitter dispute between those who see Black Pete as a harmless children's character and those who say it is a throwback to slavery and racist oppression.

Dutch police arrested five men on Friday after angry pro-Black Pete protesters threw rocks and fireworks at a meeting of a group called "Kick Out Zwarte Piet".