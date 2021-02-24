UrduPoint.com
Dutch Man Sentenced To 8 Months In Prison, Big Fine For Robbery During Riots - Reports

Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) A Dutch national was sentenced to eight months behind bars and required to pay a fine of nearly 10,000 Euros ($12,100) for committing crimes during riots in Eindhoven in January, media reported on Thursday.

According to the NOS broadcaster, the 35-year-old man must compensate a supermarket from which he stole a cash register during the riots against coronavirus-related restrictions. The perpetrator reportedly had a criminal record for violence against law enforcement officers.

In late January, people reacted to curfew and the extension of the lockdown by taking to the streets.

Violent protests broke out all across the country, with the epicenter in Amsterdam.

The curfew was introduced in the Netherlands on January 23 and was subsequently extended until March 15. It lasts from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. local time (from 20:00 to 03:30 GMT). Violators are subjected to fines of 95 euros ($115).

The Netherlands has been locked down since December 15. All non-essential shops are closed, along with restaurants, theaters, museums, gyms, beauty salons and casinos. Schools switched to remote learning in December.

