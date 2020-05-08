Dutch Medical Authorities Believe COVID-19 Epidemic to Last Until Year End

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The coronavirus epidemic in the Netherlands is likely to last until the end of 2020, spokesman for the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment Coen Berends told Sputnik.

"We consider that the coronavirus epidemic will last until the end of the year. We will continue to monitor and analyze statistics, and restrictive measures will be adjusted depending on the development of the situation," Berends said.

According to him, as the coronavirus statistics show positive dynamics, the country's authorities have decided to gradually weaken restrictive measures.

"Children will be able to go to school starting next week. Other measures to ease the lockdown will come into force in the coming months if the situation does not change.

For example, cafes and restaurants will open in June," he added.

Berends noted that the country had overcome the peak of the epidemic in late March-early April.

"The peak [of the COVID-19 pandemic] occurred in late March - early April, after which a decline [in new cases of the infection] has been observed. The number of new cases of the coronavirus infection and the death toll is decreasing. This trend has been observed since April 18. The number of hospitalized people began to decline in late March," Berends said.

According to RIVM, there have been 41,774 COVID-19 cases and 5,288 related deaths confirmed in the country.