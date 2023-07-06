Dutch Military Aid to Ukraine Exceeds $2Bln - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The Netherlands has provided Ukraine with 1.9 billion Euros ($2.06 billion) in military aid so far, the Dutch Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The total value of the military aid provided to Ukraine now amounts to approximately 1.9 billion euros," the ministry said in a statement.

The funds were used to purchase weapons, ammunition, vehicles, demining equipment, fuel, medicines and rations. The funding covered deliveries up to June 26, the ministry added.

The Dutch government said it would provide 2.5 billion euros in assistance to Ukraine in 2023.

Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, the Netherlands has reportedly supplied Ukraine with 45 T-72 tanks, about 100 Leopard 1 tanks together with Denmark and Germany, 196 YPR infantry fighting vehicles, 8 PzH2000 artillery pieces, two Patriot surface-to-air missile systems, as well as rockets, mortars, rifles, machine guns and various types of ammunition.

In 2024, the Netherlands and Denmark plan to transfer 14 German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the media reported.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weaponry since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as a legitimate military target.