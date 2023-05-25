Dutch Military Aid to Ukraine Reaches $1.72Bln - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The Netherlands has now provided Ukraine with $1.72 billion in military aid, the Dutch Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said the Netherlands would discuss providing Ukraine with F-16s with its allies, after the US authorized the training of Ukrainian pilots to fly them.

"The total value of the military aid provided to Ukraine now amounts to approximately 1.6 billion euros," the ministry said in a statement.

The equipment supplied to Kiev has a book value of 732 million Euros ($787 million). The amount also includes commercial supplies and contributions to various funds, both military and humanitarian, the statement read.

Since the last update on April 13, the Dutch Defense Ministry has donated further military hardware to Ukraine.

"These include anti-missile defense systems, ammunition (small caliber), night vision devices, trucks and logistics equipment" the statement said.

The Dutch government said it would provide 2.5 billion euros in assistance to Ukraine. In late January, the Netherlands announced its intention to also supply Kiev with two Patriot air defense systems and missiles.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.